EPCA asks Delhi, NCR states to submit report on Covid-19 biomedical waste

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2020, 08:53 PM IST PTI

The reports must contain information on how much Covid-19 biomedical waste is being generated in various hospitals, quarantine centres and houses of coronavirus patients and how it is being treated

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority on Wednesday asked pollution control boards of Delhi and NCR states to furnish information on COVID-19 biomedical waste generated in various hospitals and quarantine centres. 

In a video conference, EPCA Chairman Bhure Lal asked the representatives of Delhi Pollution Control Committee and pollution control boards of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to submit their report in two to three days.

The reports must contain information on how much COVID-19 biomedical waste is being generated in various hospitals, quarantine centres and houses of coronavirus patients and how it is being treated, Bhure Lal said.

He said the authority had inspected some biomedical waste treatment facilities and hospitals in Delhi-NCR and compiled data before the lockdown came into force on March 25.

"The exercise has resumed and we have now asked the states to furnish information related to COVID-19 biomedical waste too. They have been asked to submit their reports within three to four days," he said.

The EPCA is expected to submit its report to the Supreme Court next week.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

