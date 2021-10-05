The Centre on Tuesday announced that it has integrated the Electronic Pension Payment Order (EPPO) with Digi Locker. This will benefit over 23 lakhs defence pensioners.

The official release said. department of ex-servicemen welfare, Ministry of Defence has integrated the Electronic Pension Payment Order (EPPO) generated by Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (PCDA) Pension, Allahabad with Digi Locker, in order to enhance ‘Ease of Living’ of Defence Pensioners.

This will enable all Defence Pensioners to obtain instantly a copy of the latest copy of the PPO from Digi Locker. This initiative will create a permanent record of PPO in Digi Locker and at the same time eliminate delays in reaching the PPO to new pensioners as well as the necessity of handing over a physical copy, he said.

Accordingly, the PCDA(Pension), Allahabad has been registered as a Service Provider for providing EPPOs of over 23 lakhs Defence Pensioners through Digi Locker platform, enabling the Defence Pensioners to access their EPPO from anywhere in the world, it also said.

