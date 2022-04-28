EPF e-nomination: Know the benefits and how to complete the process

EPF e-nomination: Know the benefits and how to complete the process1 min read . 04:52 PM IST
- An EPF member does not need his employer approval or request to file their e-nomination and he or she can do it online through UAN portal.
To avail various benefits, retirement fund body EPFO has urged members to complete their e-nomination process. EPFO has not set a deadline for filing e nomination so far, however, it is urging everyone to file e-nomination to offer social security to their families.
An EPF member does not need his employer approval or request to file their e-nomination and he or she can do it online through UAN portal.
Benefits of e-nomination
EPFO said member families can claim online settlement upon death of the member after filing the e-nomination.
An online payment of PF, pension and insurance of up to ₹7 lakhs will be paid to eligible nominees along with paperless and speedy claim settlement.
In order to receive Provident Fund (PF), Pension (EPS), and Insurance (EDLI) benefits, nomination should be done in one’s EPF account.
How to file e-nomination
- Members can visit the official EPFO UAN portal epfindia.gov.in
- Click on service and select 'For Employees and later click on ‘Member UAN/ Online Service’
- Login using the UAN and password
- Now, select the ‘E-nomination’ option under the ‘Manage’ Tab
- Below the ‘Provide Details’ tab that must have appeared on the screen, click on ‘Save’
- Now, click on ‘Yes’ to update the family declaration
- Now add the details of the family member in the e-nomination form by clicking on ‘Add Family Details’. More than one nominee can also be added
- Click on ‘Nomination Details’ to declare the total amount of share.
- Next, click on ‘Save EPF Nomination.’ Click on ‘E-sign’ to generate OTP and submit the OTP received on the mobile number linked with Aadhaar and the process is now complete.
