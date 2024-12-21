EPF fraud: An arrest warrant has been issued against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa for alleged fraud concerning Employee Provident Fund (EPF) deposits, after he failed to pay ₹24 lakh in dues.
The warrant was issued by Shadakshara Gopal Reddy, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner - II and Recovery Officer, KR Puram in Bengaluru, Deccan Herald reported.
As per the order, the warrant will be void if Robin Uthappa settles the dues.
