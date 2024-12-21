Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  EPF fraud: Arrest warrant issued against ex-Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa over 24 lakh EPFO dues
BREAKING NEWS

EPF fraud: Arrest warrant issued against ex-Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa over ₹24 lakh EPFO dues

Livemint

  • EPF fraud: Arrest warrant issued against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa after he failed to pay 24 lakh EPFO dues

EPF fraud: Arrest warrant issued against ex-Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa over 24 lakh EPFO dues

EPF fraud: An arrest warrant has been issued against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa for alleged fraud concerning Employee Provident Fund (EPF) deposits, after he failed to pay 24 lakh in dues.

The warrant was issued by Shadakshara Gopal Reddy, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner - II and Recovery Officer, KR Puram in Bengaluru, Deccan Herald reported.

As per the order, the warrant will be void if Robin Uthappa settles the dues.

