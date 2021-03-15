Minister of state for labour and employment Santosh Gangwar informed the Lok Sabha on Monday that investments in Employees Provident Fund (EPF) went up to Rs1.69 trillion in FY20. This is a jump of 19% over the Rs1.41 trillion invested by EPF members in FY19. In FY18, the investments stood at Rs1.26 trillion.

EPF has continued to give an interest of above 8%, while the overall interest rates have been declining. For FY21, the EPFO has proposed to keep the interest rate unchanged at 8.5% despite the fact that many were expecting the EPFO to cut interest rates amid a declining-interest-rate scenario. The Reserve Bank of India has reduced repo rates by 2.5% since January 2019. However, interest rate on EPF has come down from 8.65% in FY19 to 8.5% only.

However, post covid, many people have opted to withdraw money from EPF as they faced a cash crunch.

Replying to another question, Gangwar said that withdrawals from EPF in April-December 2020 stood at Rs73,498 crore. The figure for April-December 2019 was Rs55,125 crore. The figures represent a 33% surge in withdrawals as India was hit by the covid-19 pandemic and consequent economic slowdown.

According to the minister’s reply, EPF account closures also rose from 6.666 million in 2019 to 7.101 million in 2020. The number of accounts with partial withdrawals surged from 5.442 million in 2019 to 12.7 million in 2020.

In March 2020, the ministry of labour allowed employees to withdraw up to 75% of the balance in their EPF accounts or an amount equal to three months' basic pay and dearness allowance, whichever is lower on account of the covid-19 pandemic.

