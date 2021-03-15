EPF investment rises to Rs1.69 trillion in FY20; withdrawals went up post covid

EPF has continued to give an interest of above 8%, while the overall interest rates have been declining. For FY21, the EPFO has proposed to keep the interest rate unchanged at 8.5% despite the fact that many were expecting the EPFO to cut interest rates amid a declining-interest-rate scenario. The Reserve Bank of India has reduced repo rates by 2.5% since January 2019. However, interest rate on EPF has come down from 8.65% in FY19 to 8.5% only.

