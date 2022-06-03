The union government has approved 8.1% rate of interest on employee provident fund or EPF deposits for 2021-22, Press Trust of India reported. The interest rate is notified after the approval of the Union Finance Ministry, following which interest is credited into its subscribers' accounts. In March, retirement fund body EFPO or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation had cut interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits to a four-decade low of 8.1% for the 2021-22 fiscal, from 8.5% in the previous year.

This is the lowest interest rate since 1977-78 on deposits that employees make towards their retirement fund. Interest rate on employees provident fund that year stood at 8%.

The EPFO invests 85 per cent of its annual accruals in debt instruments, including government securities and bonds, and 15 per cent in equity through ETFs. The earnings from both debt and equity are used to calculate the interest payment.

How EPF interest is calculated

Both employees and employers together contribute 24% of the basic salary plus dearness allowance on a monthly basis towards the employee’s provident fund (EPF) run by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Once the interest rate for any financial year is notified, and the current year ends, EPFO calculates the month-wise closing balance and then the interest for the whole year.

No interest is calculated on pension contribution since benefits are based on the service length and average wages at the time of exit, whether the benefit is through pension or withdrawal benefit, says EPFO. Of the employer's 12% contribution, 8.33% goes towards pension corpus.

Interest is separately calculated for the employee share and employer share of provident fund.

No interest is credited in the members’ account from the date when the account has become inoperative.

Here's how you can check your PF balance

Check PF balance via SMS

To check the balance, EPFO members having a universal account number (UAN) and registered on the EPFO portal, an SMS to 7738299899 by typing EPFOHO UAN ENG.

Check PF balance via missed call

Registered users can send a missed call to 011-22901406 after which they will get an SMS with details of the PF account balance.

Check PF balance via EPFO website

1) Go to the EPFO's official website.

2) Now, go to the ‘Our Services’ tab and click on 'For Employees'.

3) On the new page, click on 'Member Passbook'.

4) You will be asked to enter your UAN and password.

5) Once you log in, your passbook showing both your and your employer’s contribution and the interest earned thereof will come up.

Someone who has worked in four different organisations would have four different member IDs to choose from

Check PF balance via UMANG app

You can also access your PF passbook on the UMANG app after logging in with your UAN and OTP.