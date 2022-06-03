EPF rate of 8.1% approved by govt, EPFO to credit interest soon

The union government has approved 8.1% rate of interest on employee provident fund or EPF deposits for 2021-22, Press Trust of India reported. The interest rate is notified after the approval of the Union Finance Ministry, following which interest is credited into its subscribers' accounts. In March, retirement fund body EFPO or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation had cut interest rate on employees' provident fund deposits to a four-decade low of 8.1% for the 2021-22 fiscal, from 8.5% in the previous year.

