EPF subsidy pumps up FY21 net payroll additions as staff who exited firms rejoin

Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana announced in November, EPFO-registered establishments with up to 1,000 workers will get 24% EPF subsidy — that is 12% of the employers’ share and 12% of the employees share. And if the company has more than 1,000 employees, then the government will reimburse the 12% share of the new employees added. The scheme covers fresh hiring and hiring of those who lost or left their jobs between 1 March and 30 September 2020. It applies to workers who join work between 1 October 2020 and 30 June 2021 on a monthly wage of less than ₹15,000.