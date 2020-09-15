EPF withdrawal soared to 39,400 cr during lockdown: govt

Since the beginning of the lockdown on 25 March till end of August, ₹39,403 crore had been withdrawn, the labour ministry said. Of this, more than 40% is from the three industrial states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, it said. EPF subscribers in Maharashtra withdrew ₹7,837.85 crore, while in Karnataka the figure was ₹5,743.96 crore and in Tamil Nadu, including Puducherry, the amount of withdrawal was ₹4,984.51 crore. Delhi and Telangana are the other two states where the withdrawal by EPF subscribers was collectively more than ₹5,500 crore.