EPFO 3.0 launch in 2025: Key features, rollout date and what employees should know

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is expected to launch its upgraded digital platform, EPFO 3.0, this year. The new system aims to make provident fund services faster, more transparent, and user-friendly for individuals across India.

Although the launch was initially planned for June 2025, the rollout has been delayed due to ongoing technical testing of the platform.

Although the launch is expected to happen soon, the EPFO has not officially announced a new launch date yet.

Key features of EPFO 3.0 ATM withdrawals: The big buzz around EPFO 3.0 is the assurance that members can withdraw funds from their Provident Fund (PF) accounts using ATMs. A person can access this facility by simply activating their Universal Account Number (UAN) and linking Aadhaar with their bank account. This provision aims to help members by allowing instant access to funds during emergencies.

UPI withdrawals: EPFO 3.0 will also allow members to withdraw money through Unified Payment Interface (UPI). The present process requires a person to fill out lengthy applications. This move also aligns with the central government's push towards expanding India's digital payment ecosystem.

Easier correction procedure: After the rollout of EPFO 3.0, members will be able to make corrections or updates online with OTP verification. The current process involves visits to EPFO offices, submitting claims and waiting in queues, which is time-consuming. They will also be able to track the status of their claims online.

Faster settlement of death claims: The revision will make it easier for nominees to make claims in case of a member’s death. A guardian certificate will no longer be mandatory for minors (if they are the nominees of the deceased person). This step aims to help families receive financial support quickly.

Mobile-friendly platform: The upgraded platform is specifically built to be easily accessed via mobile phones, enabling members to check their deposits, claims, and account details whenever and wherever they want.