EPFO adds 11.5% higher net subscribers to 17.08 lakh in April from March 2022

EPFO adds 11.5% higher net subscribers to 17.08 lakh in April from March 20222 min read . 05:44 PM IST
- Net subscribers in the month under review also jumped by 11.5% from subscribers of 15.32 lakh in March 2022.
EPFO added 17.08 lakh net subscribers in April 2022, a nearly four-fold rise from net subscribers of 4.32 lakh recorded in the same month last year, as per the provisional payroll data.
EPFO added 17.08 lakh net subscribers in April 2022, a nearly four-fold rise from net subscribers of 4.32 lakh recorded in the same month last year, as per the provisional payroll data.
Net subscribers in the month under review also jumped by 11.5% from subscribers of 15.32 lakh in March 2022.
Net subscribers in the month under review also jumped by 11.5% from subscribers of 15.32 lakh in March 2022.
From the total of 17.08 lakh subscribers added in April 2022 by EPFO, around 9.23 lakh new members have come under the social security cover of EPF & MP Act, 1952 for the first time, as per the data.
From the total of 17.08 lakh subscribers added in April 2022 by EPFO, around 9.23 lakh new members have come under the social security cover of EPF & MP Act, 1952 for the first time, as per the data.
Further, approximately 7.85 lakh net subscribers exited & re-joined the establishments covered under EPFO by changing their jobs within the establishments covered by EPFO and opting to retain membership under the Scheme, through the transfer of funds rather than coming for the final withdrawal of their PF accumulations.
Further, approximately 7.85 lakh net subscribers exited & re-joined the establishments covered under EPFO by changing their jobs within the establishments covered by EPFO and opting to retain membership under the Scheme, through the transfer of funds rather than coming for the final withdrawal of their PF accumulations.
In terms of age-wise, the age group of 22-25 years has registered the highest number of net enrolments with 4.30 lakh additions in April this year, followed by the age group of 29-35 years with a healthy addition of 3.74 lakh net additions in the month. These two age groups constitute around 47.07% of net subscribers additions in April.
In terms of age-wise, the age group of 22-25 years has registered the highest number of net enrolments with 4.30 lakh additions in April this year, followed by the age group of 29-35 years with a healthy addition of 3.74 lakh net additions in the month. These two age groups constitute around 47.07% of net subscribers additions in April.
Notably, the age group of 29-35 years can be considered as experienced workers who have changed jobs for career growth and opted to be with EPFO.
Notably, the age group of 29-35 years can be considered as experienced workers who have changed jobs for career growth and opted to be with EPFO.
Meanwhile, state-wise, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Gujarat, and Delhi remain in the lead by adding approximately 11.60 lakh net subscribers in April 2022, which is 67.91% of total net payroll addition across all age groups.
Meanwhile, state-wise, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Gujarat, and Delhi remain in the lead by adding approximately 11.60 lakh net subscribers in April 2022, which is 67.91% of total net payroll addition across all age groups.
In April, the net female payroll addition is approximately 3.65 lakh - accounting for a 21.38% share of the total net subscribers' addition. There was also an increase of 17,187 net enrolments in the female category over the previous month of March 2022.
In April, the net female payroll addition is approximately 3.65 lakh - accounting for a 21.38% share of the total net subscribers' addition. There was also an increase of 17,187 net enrolments in the female category over the previous month of March 2022.
In regards to industry-wise payroll, two segments namely ‘expert services’ (consisting of manpower agencies, private security agencies, and small contractors, etc.) and ‘Trading-Commercial establishments’ accounted for 48.25% of total subscriber addition in April.
In regards to industry-wise payroll, two segments namely ‘expert services’ (consisting of manpower agencies, private security agencies, and small contractors, etc.) and ‘Trading-Commercial establishments’ accounted for 48.25% of total subscriber addition in April.
While the growing trend has been noted in other industries like Electrical, Mechanical or general engg. products, Marketing servicing, usage of computers, Building & Construction industry, Textile, Garment making, Financial establishments, Hospitals, and Schools during the month.
While the growing trend has been noted in other industries like Electrical, Mechanical or general engg. products, Marketing servicing, usage of computers, Building & Construction industry, Textile, Garment making, Financial establishments, Hospitals, and Schools during the month.