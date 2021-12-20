EPFO adds 12.73 lakh subscribers in Oct; 10.22% higher than last yr

The age-group of 22-25 years has registered the highest number of net enrolments with 3.37 lakh additions during October, 2021. Age-group of 18-21 also registered a healthy addition of around 2.50 lakh net enrolments. Age-groups of 18-25 years have contributed around 46.12 per cent of total net subscriber additions in October, 2021. Members of these age-groups are usually fresh hands in the job market and signifies a crucial stage for an individual’s potential in terms of earning capacity.

