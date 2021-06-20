Net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO saw a marginal increase to 12.76 lakh subscribers in April from 11.22 lakh in March this year, according to the payroll data released on Sunday.

"Despite the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, April 2021 registered an increase of 13.73% net subscribers addition as compared to the previous month during which around 11.22 lakh net subscribers were added to the payroll," the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said in a statement.

As per the central ministry's employment data, the number of exits in April this year declined by 87,821, and rejoining has increased by 92,864 subscribers as compared to March 2021.

Further, of the 12.76 lakh net subscribers, around 6.89 lakh new members have come into the social security coverage of EPFO for the first time.

" Around 5.86 lakh net subscribers exit and then rejoined EPFO by changing their jobs within the establishments covered by EPFO and choose to retain membership through the transfer of funds rather than opting for final settlement," the labour ministry added.

Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka added approximately 7.58 lakh subscribers in April, which is around 59.41% of total net payroll addition across all age groups.

In terms of age-wise comparison, the data highlighted that people from 22-25 years age group registered the highest number of net enrollments with around 3.27 lakh additions during the month of April. This is followed by the age-group of 29-35 with around 2.72 lakh net enrollments. The members of 18-25 age-group, usually first-timers in the job market, have contributed around 43.35% of total net subscriber additions in April, the labour ministry informed.

In addition to this, the share of female enrolment was approximately 22% of total net subscribers addition in April.

"Month-on-month analysis reveals an increasing trend in net female subscribers by adding 2.81 lakh enrolments during April 2021 which was 2.42 lakh during March 2021," as per the official data.

Moreover, the number of female subscribers who have come under the ambit of EPFO for the first time has also increased to 1.90 lakh in April from 1.84 lakh in March, this year.

During 2020-21, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 77.08 lakh, new members. In the year-ago period, it was at 78.58 lakh.

The number of new subscribers is based on Universal Account Numbers (UANs) generated in the system and also have received non-zero subscriptions. The data of members who have exited EPFO are based on the claims submitted by the individuals/ establishments, and the exit data uploaded by employers.

