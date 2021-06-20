EPFO adds 12.76 lakh net new subscribers in April

In terms of age-wise comparison, the data highlighted that people from 22-25 years age group registered the highest number of net enrollments with around 3.27 lakh additions during the month of April. This is followed by the age-group of 29-35 with around 2.72 lakh net enrollments. The members of 18-25 age-group, usually first-timers in the job market, have contributed around 43.35% of total net subscriber additions in April, the labour ministry informed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}