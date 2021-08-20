EPFO adds 12.83 lakh net subscribers in June

“Of the total 12.83 lakh net subscribers added during the month, around 8.11 lakh new members have come under the social security coverage of Employees’ Provident Funds Scheme for the first time. During the month, around 4.73 lakh net subscribers exited but rejoined EPFO by changing jobs within the establishments covered by EPFO. This shows that majority of subscribers opted to continue their membership with EPFO, using transferring of funds from previous job to the current PF account rather than applying for final withdrawal of their PF accumulations" it further added.