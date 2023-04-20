EPFO adds 13.96 lakh members in Feb 2023

EPFO adds 13.96 lakh members in Feb 20231 min read . 07:14 PM IST
- Out of 13.96 lakh members added during the month, around 7.38 lakh new members have come under ambit of EPFO for the first time
NEW DELHI :Retirement fund body EPFO added 13.96 lakh subscribers in February 2023, the Ministry of Labour and Employment said on Thursday.
Out of 13.96 lakh members added during the month, around 7.38 lakh new members have come under ambit of EPFO for the first time, it added.
The provisional payroll data released on Thursday also highlighted that approximately 10.15 lakh members re-joined EPFO membership which rose by 8.59% as compared to last year. These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement thus, extending their social security protection.
Gender-wise analysis of payroll data showed that enrolment of net female members has been 2.78 lakh in February 2023, of which around 1.89 lakh female members are the new joinees. This shows that 19.93% of the net female members have come under the fold of EPFO for the first time, the ministry said.
State-wise payroll figures highlighted Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi added the highest number of EPFO members in February 2023.
These states together constitute 58.62% of net member addition during the month. Of all the states, Maharashtra is leading by adding 20.90% of net members followed by the state of Tamil Nadu with 11.92% during the month.
The classification of industry-wise payroll data indicates that ‘Expert Services’ (consisting of manpower suppliers, normal contractors, security services, miscellaneous activities etc.) constitutes 41.17% of total member addition during the month.
Comparing industry-wise data with that of previous month, higher enrolments have been noticed in industries namely, ‘leather products’, ‘garment-making’, ‘establishments engaged in rendering courier services’, ‘fish processing and non-veg food preservation’ etc.
