EPFO adds 15.32 lakh net subscribers in Mar, around 9.68 lakh are first-timers

Of the total 15.32 lakh net subscribers added in March - around 9.68 lakh new members have been covered under the provisions of EPF & MP Act, 1952 for the first time.
EPFO has added 15.32 lakh net subscribers in March 2022, rising by more than 19% from the previous month, as per the latest provisional data that was released on Friday. Of the total, around 9.68 lakh members were first-timers.
Data showed that the month-on-month, net subscribers base has increased by 2.47 lakh net subscribers in March 2022 compared with the net additions of 12.85 lakh subscribers in February 2022.
Of the total 15.32 lakh net subscribers added in March - around 9.68 lakh new members have been covered under the provisions of EPF & MP Act, 1952 for the first time. As per the Ministry of Labour & Employment, the new member addition has increased by 81,327 in March 2022 as compared with the previous month.
On the other hand, from the total, around 5.64 lakh net subscribers exited but re-joined the establishments covered under EPFO by transferring their funds from the previous PF account to the current PF account, instead of opting for final withdrawal.
State-wise, six states contributed to more than 60% of the total net additions in March.
Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, and Delhi remained in lead by adding approximately 10.14 lakh net subscribers in March which is 66.18% of total net payroll addition across all age groups.
In age-wise comparison, the age group of 22-25 years has been on the forefront by registering the highest number of net enrolments with 4.11 lakh additions during March 2022. Meanwhile, the age group of 29-35 followed with the addition of 3.17 lakh net subscribers.
Notably, the age group of 18-21 years made additions of around 2.93 lakh net subscribers in March. As for the age group of 18-25 years, it constituted around 45.96% of net subscribers added during the month.
"Age-wise payroll data indicates that many first-time job seekers are joining organized sector workforce in large numbers," the data said.
Gender-wise, data revealed that net female payroll addition is approximately 3.48 lakh in March. In the month under review, the share of female enrolment is 22.70% of total net subscribers addition with an increase of 65,224 net enrolments over the previous month of February 2022. The participation of women in the organized workforce is showing a positive trend from October 2021.
Meanwhile, industry-wise, data indicates that mainly two categories of ‘expert services’ (consisting of manpower agencies, private security agencies, and small contractors, etc.) and ‘Trading-Commercial establishments’ constitute 47.76% of total subscriber addition during the month. A growing trend in net payroll addition has been noted in industries like Textiles, Heavy-Fine chemicals, Hotels & Restaurants, etc. in March 2022 as compared to net subscriber addition in February 2022.
