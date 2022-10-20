EPFO adds 16.94 lakh members in August, 14.4% yoy

EPFO adds 16.94 lakh members in August, 14.4% yoy1 min read . 06:19 PM IST
Out of the total additions, around 9.87 lakh new members have come under the social security cover of EPFO for the first time
Out of the total additions, around 9.87 lakh new members have come under the social security cover of EPFO for the first time
New Delhi: The employees‘ provident fund organisation (EPFO) has added net 16.94 lakh members in August, up 14.4% year-on-year.
New Delhi: The employees‘ provident fund organisation (EPFO) has added net 16.94 lakh members in August, up 14.4% year-on-year.
Out of the total additions, around 9.87 lakh new members have come under the social security cover of EPFO for the first time, said the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
Out of the total additions, around 9.87 lakh new members have come under the social security cover of EPFO for the first time, said the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
The newly added members data shows that nearly 58.32% are in the age-group of 18-25 years of age.
The newly added members data shows that nearly 58.32% are in the age-group of 18-25 years of age.
Gender-wise analysis of payroll data demonstrates that enrolment of net female individuals has been 3.63 lakh in August, 2022. Year-on-year examination of enrolment information shows that new participation of females in coordinated labor force has expanded by 22.60% in August, 2022 comparing with the new female enrollment during last year in August, 2021.
Gender-wise analysis of payroll data demonstrates that enrolment of net female individuals has been 3.63 lakh in August, 2022. Year-on-year examination of enrolment information shows that new participation of females in coordinated labor force has expanded by 22.60% in August, 2022 comparing with the new female enrollment during last year in August, 2021.
During the month of August, the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi continue to contribute highest number of new members. These states have added 11.25 lakh net members during the month, which is 66.44% of total net payroll addition across all age groups.
During the month of August, the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi continue to contribute highest number of new members. These states have added 11.25 lakh net members during the month, which is 66.44% of total net payroll addition across all age groups.
The classification of industry-wise payroll data indicates that mainly two categories i.e. ‘Expert services’ (consisting of manpower agencies, private security agencies and small contractors etc.) and ‘Trading-Commercial establishments’ constitute 47.03% of total member addition during the month. Comparing industry-wise data with that of previous month, higher enrolments have been noticed in industries namely, ‘Electrical, Mechanical or General Engineering Products’, ‘Electronic Media Companies in Private Sector’, ‘University’, ‘Financing Establishment’ etc.
The classification of industry-wise payroll data indicates that mainly two categories i.e. ‘Expert services’ (consisting of manpower agencies, private security agencies and small contractors etc.) and ‘Trading-Commercial establishments’ constitute 47.03% of total member addition during the month. Comparing industry-wise data with that of previous month, higher enrolments have been noticed in industries namely, ‘Electrical, Mechanical or General Engineering Products’, ‘Electronic Media Companies in Private Sector’, ‘University’, ‘Financing Establishment’ etc.
The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, as updation of employee record is a continuous process. The previous data hence gets updated every month. From the month of April-2018, EPFO has been releasing payroll data covering the period September, 2017 onwards.
The payroll data is provisional since the data generation is a continuous exercise, as updation of employee record is a continuous process. The previous data hence gets updated every month. From the month of April-2018, EPFO has been releasing payroll data covering the period September, 2017 onwards.
In monthly payroll data, the count of members joining EPFO for the first time through Aadhaar validated Universal Account Number (UAN), existing members exiting from coverage of EPFO and those who exited but rejoining as members, is taken to arrive at net monthly payroll.
In monthly payroll data, the count of members joining EPFO for the first time through Aadhaar validated Universal Account Number (UAN), existing members exiting from coverage of EPFO and those who exited but rejoining as members, is taken to arrive at net monthly payroll.
As per the Ministry of Labour & Employment, online services of EPFO has helped members to seamlessly rejoin or exit the membership. The payroll data of EPFO is computed every month as new members are added every month while old members may also exit at the same time.
As per the Ministry of Labour & Employment, online services of EPFO has helped members to seamlessly rejoin or exit the membership. The payroll data of EPFO is computed every month as new members are added every month while old members may also exit at the same time.