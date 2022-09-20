The employees' provident fund organisation (EPFO) has added 18.23 lakh net members in July 2022. Out of the total 18.23 lakh members added during the month, around 10.58 lakh new members have come under the social security cover of EPFO for the first time.

A year-on-year comparison of payroll data reflects that July 2022 has registered an increase of 24.48% in net membership compared to the corresponding month during last year in 2021, said the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Also, the data of new members joining EPFO has shown a growing trend since April, 2022. The newly added members data shows that that nearly 57.69% are from the age-group of 18-25 years of age.

Gender-wise analysis of payroll data demonstrates that enrolment of net female individuals has been 4.06 lakh in July, 2022. Year-on-year examination of enrolment information shows that new participation of females in coordinated labor force has expanded by 34.84% in July, 2022 comparing with the new female enrollment during last year in July, 2021.

Among the new individuals joining EPFO during the month, enrolment of female workforce is recorded as 27.54%, which is the most noteworthy as it stands to be the highest in last 12 months. This demonstrates that female cooperation is rising in the organised labor force regarding new individuals joining EPFO.

During the month of July 2022, the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Gujarat and Delhi continue to contribute highest number of new members. These states have added 12.46 lakh net members during the month, which is 68.36% of total net payroll addition across all age groups.

Schools, Building and Construction Industry, Financing establishments have seen higher enrolments in comparison to the previous month.

As per the Ministry of Labour & Employment, online services of EPFO has helped members to seamlessly rejoin or exit the membership.

The payroll data of EPFO is computed every month as new members are added every month while old members may also exit at the same time.