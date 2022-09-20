EPFO adds 18.23 lakh net members in July2 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 07:18 PM IST
Of the total 18.23 lakh members added during the month, around 10.58 lakh new members have come under the social security cover of EPFO for the first time
The employees' provident fund organisation (EPFO) has added 18.23 lakh net members in July 2022. Out of the total 18.23 lakh members added during the month, around 10.58 lakh new members have come under the social security cover of EPFO for the first time.