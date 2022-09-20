EPFO adds 18.23 lakh net subscribers in July, an increase of 24.48%3 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 07:17 PM IST
- The data of new members joining EPFO has shown a growing trend since April 2022, labour ministry said
NEW DELHI : Retirement fund body Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 18.23 lakh new subscribers in July 2022, registering 24.48 per cent rise as compared to to the year-ago period, according to the data released by the Ministry of Labour & Employment.