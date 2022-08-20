EPFO adds 18.36 lakh new members in June 2022. Details here2 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2022, 07:58 PM IST
- In June 2022, EPFO registered an increase of 5.53 lakh in terms of net member addition compared to the same month last year.
EPFO added 18.36 lakh net members in June this year, as per the provisional payroll data. In the month under review, the member addition climbed by 9.21% as compared to May. Further, in June 2022, EPFO registered an increase of 5.53 lakh in terms of net member addition compared to the same month last year.