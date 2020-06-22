EPFO adds nearly 14 mn subscribers in last two financial years

"Rapid improvement in quality of service delivery in online mode has attracted the workforce of the country towards services of EPFO. Moreover, PF accumulation is no longer looked at as locked-in money. With EPFO settling COVID-19 advances within 3 days, PF accumulations are now seen as liquid assets that can timely meet the need of the subscribers during crisis (like Covid-19). Similarly, PF advances can be availed in case of unemployment, marriage expense, higher education, housing and medical treatment," the ministry also said.