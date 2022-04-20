Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has added 14.12 lakh net subscribers in the month of February, 2022, showed the provisional payroll data of EPFO released on Wednesday. The month-on-month (MoM) comparison of payroll data reflects a slight increase of 31,826 net subscriber addition in February, 2022 compared to January.

Year-on-year (YoY) comparison shows an increase of 1,74,314 net additions during February, 2022 as compared to net subscriber addition in corresponding month of 2021.

Out of the total 14.12 lakh net subscribers added during the month, around 8.41 lakh new members have been enrolled under the social security cover of EPF & MP Act, 1952 for the first time.

Approximately, 5.71 lakh net subscribers exited but re-joined EPFO by transferring their accumulations from previous PF account to the current PF account, instead of claiming for final withdrawal.

Pan India comparison of payroll figures highlights that the establishments covered in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana & Delhi are in lead by adding approximately 9.52 lakh net subscribers during the month, which is around 67.49 % of total net payroll addition across all age groups.

“The age-group of 18-25 years constitutes around 45% of total net enrolments during the month. This age-group indicates that many first-time job seekers are joining the organised sector workforce in large numbers," as per the release.

Meanwhile, industries like Engineering Contractors, Automobile Servicing, Building & Construction industry show growing trend in net payroll addition, the government data stated.