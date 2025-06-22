EPFO adds 1.91 mn net members in April

New Delhi: The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) saw a net addition of 1.91 million members in April 2025, an increase of 31.31% from the previous month, according to provisional payroll data released by the labour ministry on Sunday.

The data showed that EPFO added 849,000 new members, including 245,000 women, during the month.

A significant portion of the new members, representing 57.67% of the total additions, were young employees between the ages of 18 and 25, according to the labour ministry.

Additionally, the payroll data showed that around 1.57 million members had exited the EPFO in April, only to re-register with it in the same month.

"These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement thus safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection," the labour ministry said.

This overall surge in membership in April can be attributed to various factors, such as increased employment opportunities, a growing awareness of employee benefits, and the effectiveness of EPFO's outreach programmes, the ministry added.