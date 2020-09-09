EPFO board meeting today: Three things to watch out for

The pension fund has invested over ₹1.03 trillion in exchange traded funds (ETFs) but it's notional return has been poor. EPFO will discuss such investments and, more so, it's participation in the government-backed CPSE-ETF and Bharat 22 ETF as they have been laggards. While the overall cumulative return is almost -8.3% as of 31 March for its ₹1.03 trillion equity investments, its return on investments in government-backed Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSE) ETF has given it a -24.36% return. Similarly, in the government-backed Bharat 22 ETF, EPFO’s return on investments is -19.73%. The other two ETFs run by SBI Asset Management Co. and UTI Asset Management Co. have yielded -6.19% and -10.06% for the retirement fund manager.