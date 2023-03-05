EPFO board to meet this month: Here's what to expect2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 01:51 PM IST
- The assured fixed return approach of EPFO, announced by CBT every year along with the tax exemptions makes an attractive savings option for the PF members
Retirement fund body EPFO is likely to meet at the end of the current month to decide on the interest rates for provident fund deposits for 2022-23. Among government-backed financial instruments, EPFO is still the highest-paying scheme at 8.1%. The assured fixed return approach of EPFO, announced by CBT every year along with the tax exemptions makes an attractive savings option for the PF members.
