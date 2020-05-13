NEW DELHI : The Union government on Wednesday announced a reduction in statutory deductions for the employees provident fund (EPF) for both employers and employees to 20% for the next three months. The move will benefit around 650,000 companies.

Currently employees and employers deposit 24% -- 12% each -- of their basic salary and housing allowance as EPF deductions every month. The move will have a twin benefit – reduction of employee cost for employers and 2% more take home pay for employees.

“Businesses need support to ramp up production over the next quarter. It is (also) necessary to provide more take home salary to employees and also give relief to employers in payment of provident fund dues. Therefore statutory PF contribution of both employers and employee will be reduced to 10% each from existing 12% for all establishments covered by EPFO for next three months," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced.

This will be applicable to all workers who are not getting the befit under the PM Garib Kalyan Package announced in March. It will benefit nearly 43 million employees in 650,000 establishments, and provide Rs. 6,750 crore liquidity support to employers and employees during the current covid-19 pandemic, the finance minister said.

However, central public sector enterprises and state PSUs will continue to pay 12% of the employer's share whereas employees will pay 10%, the finance minister added.

Besides, Sitharaman said the government will pay the EPF contribution of both the employer and the employee (12% each) for another three more months for companies where the headcount is less than 100 and 90% of the workers earn less than Rs. 15,000 per month. In March, the government had said that as part of the PM Garib Kalyan Package, it will pay this amount for March, April and May.

Now 24% EPF contribution by government will be extended for June, July and August. “This will provide liquidity relief of Rs. 2500 crore to 367,000 establishments and for 72.22 lakh employees," the finance minister said.

The union government during the ongoing lockdown has already extended the EPF due submission date giving companies almost ₹25,000 crore liquidity boost in the short run. Besides, the labour ministry has allowed EPFO subscribers to withdraw 75% of their savings or up to a maximum of three months’ basic pay and dearness allowance, whichever is lower, to soften the blow of the covid-19 outbreak. More than one million employees have withdrawn over ₹3,000 crore under this new pandemic rules to overcome the income loss they are facing and the retirement fund manager expects that one million more may withdraw their EPF savings over the next few weeks.

