EPFO coverage to be expanded to 10 crore subscribers, says Minister

Retirement fund body EPFO's coverage will be expanded to 10 crore subscribers from the existing level of 6.5 crore, said Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav on 1 November.
Speaking at a function to mark the 70th foundation day of the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), Yadav said, "EPFO social security schemes ambit will be expanded. It will be increased from 6.5 crore subscribers to 10 crore." He also launched the EPFO Vision 2047 document.
As per him, it is the biggest responsibility of the EPFO to reduce its litigations and increase the coverage.
"We have subsumed 29 labour laws into four broad codes. These codes provide for expansion of social security schemes, including EPFO," the minister said, adding the rationalisation and simplification of laws will minimise litigations and bring in ease of doing business.
The minister expressed happiness over the way EPFO has grown in the years gone by and the way it is managing its huge corpus of savings of the members.
As per a statement issued by the labour ministry, the five objectives of Chintan Shivir namely Mission 10 crore, ease of compliance, EPFO Karmayogi, Satisfied members and Preparing for the future have been identified as mission areas for work to be taken up by EPFO.
