EPFO data shows 3.18 lakh new jobs created in May

To curb the the deadly novel coronavirus, the Centre implemented a nationwide lockdown in the last week of March. India's economy came to a standstill during the two-month long lockdown in the country. From June, the central government gradually opened the offices and factories to restart the economic activities. The net employment creation with the EPFO had dropped to 5.72 lakh in March from 10.21 lakh in February, according to the payroll data in May.