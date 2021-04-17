NEW DELHI: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Saturday said it has launched a facility that allows principal employers to track EPF compliance of their contractors.

The move will be help track contractors and staffing firms, who manage outsourcing needs of companies, and check collection and submission of EPF dues by them. There have been complaints of contractors collecting EPF dues from employees but making partial deposits.

“EPFO launches electronic facility for principal employers to view EPF compliances of their contractors," it said.

The EPFO said registered employers engaging employees through contractors can add details of contractors and contract employees via the unified portal of the retirement fund organisation.

Principal employers who are not registered yet, can register afresh and check remittances by contractors. This will help principal employers ensure that all contract employees deployed via a contractor are enrolled with EPFO and “remit EPF contribution though Electronic Challan cum Return (ECR)."

