Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >EPFO enables principal employers to track EPF compliance of contractors

EPFO enables principal employers to track EPF compliance of contractors

Premium
EPFO manages a corpus of over 12 trillion and every year it has an annual accrual of more than a trillion. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 06:14 PM IST Prashant K. Nanda

  • The move will be help track contractors and staffing firms, who manage outsourcing needs of companies, and check collection and submission of EPF dues by them

NEW DELHI: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Saturday said it has launched a facility that allows principal employers to track EPF compliance of their contractors.

NEW DELHI: The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Saturday said it has launched a facility that allows principal employers to track EPF compliance of their contractors.

The move will be help track contractors and staffing firms, who manage outsourcing needs of companies, and check collection and submission of EPF dues by them. There have been complaints of contractors collecting EPF dues from employees but making partial deposits.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The move will be help track contractors and staffing firms, who manage outsourcing needs of companies, and check collection and submission of EPF dues by them. There have been complaints of contractors collecting EPF dues from employees but making partial deposits.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“EPFO launches electronic facility for principal employers to view EPF compliances of their contractors," it said.

The EPFO said registered employers engaging employees through contractors can add details of contractors and contract employees via the unified portal of the retirement fund organisation.

Principal employers who are not registered yet, can register afresh and check remittances by contractors. This will help principal employers ensure that all contract employees deployed via a contractor are enrolled with EPFO and “remit EPF contribution though Electronic Challan cum Return (ECR)."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.