EPFO extends deadline to apply for higher pension till June 263 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 09:35 PM IST
EPFO: The timeline is being extended to facilitate and provide ample opportunity to the pensioners/members so as to to ease out any difficulty being faced by them.
Retirement fund body EPFO on Tuesday extended the deadline to apply for higher pension till June 26. The Ministry of Labour & Employment in a notification that many representations have been received from various quarters seeking extension of time.
