EPFO extends deadline to apply for higher pension under EPS

EPFO extends deadline to apply for higher pension under EPS2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 02:23 PM IST
- A higher EPS contribution would be determined from the date of their membership for employees who were part of the EPF before 01/09/2014 but were unable to accept or use the joint option by 03/03/23.
In a press statement dated March 13, 2023, the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) announced the extension of the deadline for submitting proposals for higher pensions under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) to May 3. Employees who retired before September 1, 2014, and selected their option to receive the higher pension for all eligible pensioners under the Employees' Pension Scheme of 1995 (EPS 95), have until May 3 2023, rather than the previous March 3, 2023 deadline.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×