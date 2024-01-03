The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Wednesday said it has extended the last date for employers to upload wage details for higher pension by five months.

The extension of time for the employers to upload the wage details online is till May 31, 2024, said the Ministry of Labour and Employment in a statement. Earlier, the deadline to upload wage details for higher contributions was December 31, 2023.

The labour ministry said, “More than 3.6 lakh Applications for Validation of Option / Joint Options are still pending with the employers for processing."

“Therefore, in order to ensure that employers process these remaining Applications for Validation of Option / Joint Options, the Chairman, CBT EPF has kindly approved the proposal to grant another extension of time for the employers for uploading wage details online etc till 31st May, 2024," the labour ministry statement read.

Earlier in February 2023, in compliance with the Supreme Court order dated October 4, 2022, the retirement fund manager provided an online facility for submitting applications for validation of option/joint options for pension on higher contributions. The online facility was available till May 3, 2023.

However, considering the representations from the employees, the deadline was extended to June 26, 2023 to provide another four months for eligible pensioners or members to file applications. The deadline was again extended for 15 days and employees were supposed to submit the data by July 11, 2023.

As many as 17.49 lakh applications were received till July 11, 2023.

Given representations, the EPFO again provided an extension of three months to submit the wage details online by September 30, 2023. The deadline was further extended till December 31, 2023.

