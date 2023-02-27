EPFO extends last day to opt for higher pension by 60 days. Check the new date, other details
- The URL on the EPFO unified members' portal activated recently shows clearly that the last date for availing the option of higher pension is May 3, 2023
All eligible members can opt and apply jointly with their employers for higher pension till May 3, 2023 at unified members' portal of retirement fund body EPFO. Earlier, there were apprehensions that March 3, 2023 is the last date for opting for higher pension.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×