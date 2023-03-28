EPFO fixes 8.15% interest rate on employees' provident fund for 2022-23

New Delhi: Retirement fund body EPFO fixed 8.15 per cent rate of interest on employees’ provident fund (EPF) deposits for 2022-23 at its meeting on Tuesday. news agency PTI reported. If the expected interest rate is same, then there is a hike in the EPF account interest rate by 0.05% for its about five crore subscribers. "The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s apex decision making body Central Board of Trustees (CBT) has decided to provide 8.15 per cent rate of interest on EPF for 2022-23 at its meeting on Tuesday," a source said, PTI reported.

