EPFO Fund sees inflows of ₹1,689 crore as 27 establishments surrender exemption in the last 2 years: Report

In the last two years, 27 companies have surrendered their exemptions, adding 1688.82 crore and 30,000 employees to the provident fund under the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), reported ANI.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
First Published14 Jul 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Faster claim settlement, higher rates of return, strong monitoring, and ease of engagement are making EPFO a better choice for companies.
Faster claim settlement, higher rates of return, strong monitoring, and ease of engagement are making EPFO a better choice for companies.

A total of 27 companies have surrendered their exemptions, adding 1688.82 crore and 30,000 employees to the provident fund under the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in the last two years, as per a report by news agency ANI on Sunday, July 14.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment released a statement on Sunday, saying that due to the improved services, more establishments are surrendering their exemptions granted by the EPFO. These companies prefer that the EPFO manage their employee's provident fund (PF) allowing them to focus on their core business.

Also Read | EPFO alert! New Employees’ Pension Scheme rules to benefit 23 lakh employees

Improvements in areas like faster claims, higher settlement rates, a strong monitoring system, and ease of engagement are making EPFO a better choice for establishments.

Last year, EPFO took multiple steps under the ministry to streamline the compliance process for establishments under the Employees' Provident Fund Act, according to the report. This involves publishing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and manuals highlighting the process for the exempted establishments, the newswire agency reported.

Also Read | EPFO membership surges: Why investing in EPF matters more than ever

The major step towards digitization is a new software and portal which will be launched soon to simplify the process of surrendering the exemptions, said the Ministry of Labour and Employment, reported ANI.

Companies which wish to manage the PF collection of their employees on their own need to seek exemption under Section 17 of the EPF Act. This gives them the permit to manage the PF Trust without making regulatory contributions.

Also Read | EPFO adds 1.89 million net members in April

There are a total of 1,002 establishments managing 3.2 lakh crore for its 31,20,323 or 31.2 lakh members, as of the end of financial year 2022-2023.

These companies are regulated and have the mandate to provide benefits to their subscribers that are on par with the EPFO standards. The compliance with the conditions of exemption according to what is marked in the EPF Act.

The rising focus of EPFO on its stakeholders, along with funds generating steady returns for the members is adding to the rising trend of surrendering exemptions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:14 Jul 2024, 08:01 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaEPFO Fund sees inflows of ₹1,689 crore as 27 establishments surrender exemption in the last 2 years: Report

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.6 (-4.36%)

Tata Steel

168.70
03:58 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.3 (-0.18%)

Bharat Electronics

333.30
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
-2.25 (-0.67%)

Wipro

560.05
03:56 PM | 12 JUL 2024
25.7 (4.81%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KPIT Technologies

1,864.00
03:57 PM | 12 JUL 2024
154.25 (9.02%)

Inox Wind

171.90
03:59 PM | 12 JUL 2024
13.85 (8.76%)

Zensar Technologies

768.20
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
50.45 (7.03%)

Coforge

5,950.05
03:29 PM | 12 JUL 2024
386.65 (6.95%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,481.00218.00
    Chennai
    73,972.00-727.00
    Delhi
    74,771.00-218.00
    Kolkata
    73,972.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue