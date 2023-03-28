EPFO hikes interest rate on PF deposits for FY23 to 8.15%2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 10:51 PM IST
The new rate is a marginal increase over the previous year and comes amid interest rate increases in the financial system following successive rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India and a higher surplus with EPFO this year
NEW DELHI : India’s state-run retirement fund manager raised the interest rate on employees’ provident fund to 8.15% for FY23, a development that will benefit more than 60 million subscribers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO).
