EPFO hikes interest rate on PF deposits for FY23 to 8.15%

The CBT’s recommendation involves the distribution of more than ₹90,000 crore to members’ accounts on the total principal amount of about ₹11 trillion, which was ₹77,425 crore and ₹9.56 trillion, respectively, in FY22. The total income recommended for being distributed this year is the highest to date. The growth in income and the principal amount is, respectively, more than 16% and 15% compared to FY22.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}