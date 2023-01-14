EPFO Jammu presents cycles to staff as a step towards making city carbon-neutral1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 01:20 PM IST
A total of 30 cycles have been procured for distribution among staff for their daily commuting to and from office.
The employees of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in Jammu have been presented with bicycles for local commuting in a step towards making the city carbon-neutral. The move was initiated by Provident Fund Commissioner Rizwan-ud-din, who is also a passionate cyclist.