The employees of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in Jammu have been presented with bicycles for local commuting in a step towards making the city carbon-neutral. The move was initiated by Provident Fund Commissioner Rizwan-ud-din, who is also a passionate cyclist.

"The decision was made by the Staff-Welfare Committee unanimously after considering factors such as staff welfare, traffic congestion and environmental concerns," said Rizwan-ud-din, as quoted by the news agency PTI. He himself cycles to the office every day.

"We received an award for being the 'Best Remote office' and used the award money of ₹5 Lakh for purchasing these cycles," he said.

He added, "A city becomes smart when its citizens become smart. There is a need to include a cycle lane in the smart city plans so we can have a more eco-friendly city."

A total of 30 cycles have been procured for distribution among staff for their daily commuting to and from office.

Jagpreet Singh, Enforcement Officer, EPFO, said, "We are proud to say that we are not only working on government activities and providing services but also working towards the health of the staff."

The EPFO in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh is the first department in the government to lead such an eco-friendly initiative.

