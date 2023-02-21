EPFO latest data shows 14.5% dip in job creation
The government uses the EPFO payroll data as a high frequency measure for formal sector job creation in the economy
Jobs created under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) fell month-on-month by 14.45% to 8,02,250 compared to 9,37,780 net new subscribers added in November, shows the provisional payroll data of EPFO. December is the third consecutive month when the number of first-time members joining the social security scheme remained below the 1 million mark.
