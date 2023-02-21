EPFO latest data shows 14.5% dip in job creation

Out of the 8.02 lakh new members in December, highest enrolment is registered in the age-group of 18-21 years with 2.39 lakh members, followed by the age-group of 22-25 years with 2.08 lakh members. The age-groups of 18-25 years constitutes 55.64% of total of new members during the month. This indicates that majority of the members joining EPFO are first-time job seekers who are joining organised sector workforce of the country.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}