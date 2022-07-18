EPFO likely to increase equity investment limit to 20%: Report2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 04:51 PM IST
EPFO currently has the option to invest 5-15% of the investable deposits in equity-related or equity-related schemes.
Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is likely to adopt a proposal this month to increase its equity investments from the present limit of 15% to up to 20% of the investible deposits. According to a source, the idea is anticipated to be discussed and approved during the EPFO trustees' meeting set for July 29 and 30. The retirement fund body currently has the option to invest 5-15% of the investable deposits in equity-related or equity-related schemes.