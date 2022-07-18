EPFO likely to increase equity investment limit to 20%: Report

In a written reply to Lok Sabha on Monday, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli said, "FIAC, a sub-committee of CBT, EPF, has recommended for the proposal to increase investment in equity and related investments in category IV of the Pattern of Investment from 5-15 per cent to 5-20 per cent for consideration of CBT, EPF." EPFO had started investing in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in August 2015, putting 5%of its investible deposits in stock-linked products. It was raised to 15 per cent for the current fiscal.