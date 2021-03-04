EPFO may announce interest rate between 8.3% and 8.5%

The interest payout for 2019-20 was in the news for several reasons, including delay in sale of equity and credit of interest, talks of paying it in two instalments, and doubts on whether EPFO can actually pay 8.5% post the covid-19 economic downturn throughout 2020. Even when the fund decided to credit the amount, almost 4 million EPFO subscribers could not receive it in due time because of KYC mismatches.