EPFO member inflows up 19.6% YoY, hit record-high at 19.5 lakh in May 2024

India's retirement fund body recorded a 19.50 lakh net addition of members in May 2024, reported PTI. According to the data, 9.85 lakh new members have been added to the EPFO in the period.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published20 Jul 2024, 09:40 PM IST
EPFO's new member addition was dominated by the 18-25 age group making up 58.37 per cent of the total new members in May 2024.
EPFO’s new member addition was dominated by the 18-25 age group making up 58.37 per cent of the total new members in May 2024.

The Employee Provident Fund Organization, India's retirement fund body recorded 19.50 lakh net addition of members in May 2024, reported PTI quoting the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Saturday, July 19.

The data on the addition of new members into EPFO is at its highest since April 2018, when the first payroll data was issued. The Ministry highlighted a 19.62 per cent year-on-year growth in the net member additions in May 2024, as compared to that of May 2023, as per the report.

Also Read | EPFO Fund sees inflows of ₹1,689 crore; 27 establishments surrender exemption

The rise in the addition of members is fueled by factors like employment opportunities, rising awareness for employee opportunities, and the EPFO's reach through their programmes, said the Ministry according to the report.

According to the data, 9.85 lakh new members have been added to the EPFO in May 2024, as per the report. The enrollments have seen a 10.96 per cent increase from the previous month, April 2024.

Also Read | EPFO starts settling claims at the latest interest rate of 8.25 percent

The report also stated that the data showed people falling between the age group of 18 to 25 years dominated the new additions with a 58.37 per cent weightage showing that the new joiners are first-time job seekers, a youth workforce.

The payroll data shows a 23.47 per cent year-on-year growth at 14.09 lakh members exiting and rejoining the EPFO, according to the report. The members who changed their jobs or re-joined the companies under the EPFO ambit opted for securing long-term financial well-being and social security protection.

Also Read | EPFO alert! New Employees’ Pension Scheme rules to benefit 23 lakh employees

Out of the total members in the payroll data, 2.48 lakh members were female marking an increase of 12.15 per cent year-on-year, as per the report. The net female addition of May 2024 was at 3.69 lakh. The increase in female addition to the workforce shows the increasing diversity of the corporates.

Maharashtra led the cue followed by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Haryana, making them the five states which saw the highest net addition figure in the state-wise payroll data, they make up 58.24 per cent of the net members addition according to the report.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 09:40 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaEPFO member inflows up 19.6% YoY, hit record-high at 19.5 lakh in May 2024

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    157.75
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -8.6 (-5.17%)

    Tata Power

    414.15
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -15.85 (-3.69%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.30
    03:45 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -7.2 (-2.3%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    137.55
    03:57 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    -4.9 (-3.44%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    102.11
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    4.68 (4.8%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam

    614.00
    03:59 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    27.65 (4.72%)

    Jubilant Pharmova

    752.25
    03:43 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    25.3 (3.48%)

    One 97 Communications

    458.70
    03:55 PM | 19 JUL 2024
    13.65 (3.07%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,925.00-1,347.00
      Chennai
      74,558.00-1,566.00
      Delhi
      75,144.00-389.00
      Kolkata
      74,558.00-531.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue