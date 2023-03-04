The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is one of the largest Social Security organisation providing social security benefits to the members in the form of PF, Pension and Insurance benefits.

EPFO has now come up 'Illness advance' plan where members can withdraw part of their provident fund in case of medical emergency.

With this plan, members and their families will be eligible to take advance for treatments for over a month. These treatments can include hospitalisation, operation, TB, leprosy, cancer, mental ailments or issues related to heart.

How much advance PF can be applied in this scheme?

As per EPFO, member can withdraw an advance of six months basic salary (including DA) or the Total amount deposited in the members account including interest whichever is less.

As per EPFO, Members are not required to repay the advance which was earlier withdrawn.

What is required to apply for advance PF?

To apply for illness advance, Form 31 needs to be summited and no other certificates are required.

How to apply for illness advance:

To apply via EPFO Website:

Visit the EPFO website at https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Login in the portal using your UAN and password and enter the captcha for verification.

Now go to the ‘Online Services' tab and select the option ‘Claim (Form-31)'

To apply for 'Illness advance via Umang App:

An EPFO member can also claim this ‘Illness advance’ withdrawal using one's android phone or smartphone by downloading Umang App.

Download the Umang App

Enter UAN and OTP received on the registered mobile number.

Go to KYC Details and enter your Bank Account Number

In the Employee Address tab, enter your address as per Aadhar card.

In the Claim form tab, select the Form 31, select Illness for the Purpose for which advance is required. Enter the Amount you wish to withdraw and upload the clear copy of your cheque.

Meanwhile, in accordance with the Supreme Court's order, EPFO has extended the deadline for applications for higher pensions by 60 days. Via the unified members' site of the retirement fund organisation EPFO, all eligible members have until May 3, 2023, to choose and apply jointly with their employers for increased pensions.