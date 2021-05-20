Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >EPFO net new enrolments marginally decline to 11.22 lakh in March

EPFO net new enrolments marginally decline to 11.22 lakh in March

Premium
Of the 11.22 lakh net subscribers added during the month of March, around 7.16 lakh new members came under the social security ambit of EPFO for the first time
2 min read . 07:41 PM IST PTI

Total 77.08 lakh net subscribers added under EPFO during FY 2020-21. The provisional payroll data... highlights that the EPFO has added around 11.22 lakh net subscribers in the month of March, 2021 the labour ministry said

NEW DELHI : Net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO declined marginally to 11.22 lakh in March from 11.28 lakh in February this year, according to payroll data released on Thursday.

Net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO declined marginally to 11.22 lakh in March from 11.28 lakh in February this year, according to payroll data released on Thursday.

The data provides a perspective on formal sector employment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The data provides a perspective on formal sector employment amid the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

During 2020-21, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 77.08 lakh new members. In the year-ago period, it was at 78.58 lakh.

"Total 77.08 lakh net subscribers added under EPFO during FY 2020-21. The provisional payroll data... highlights that the EPFO has added around 11.22 lakh net subscribers in the month of March, 2021," the labour ministry said in a statement.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, cumulative net payroll addition for FY 2021 is almost at par with last year, with 77.08 lakh net additions to the subscribers' base, it added.

Quarterly analysis of payroll for the 2020-21 indicates that net subscribers' addition improved consistently from the second quarter after taking a hit in the first quarter due to the crisis in the wake of the pandemic, as per the statement.

According to the statement, maximum improvement of 33.64 lakh net subscribers was observed during the fourth quarter (January-March 2021), a growth of 37.44% compared to the third quarter (October-December 2020).

Of the 11.22 lakh net subscribers added during the month of March, around 7.16 lakh new members came under the social security ambit of EPFO for the first time.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Centre asks states to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease

3 min read . 07:25 PM IST
Premium

ONGC-discovered Farzad-B gas field: Iran wanted to involve India at later stage, says MEA

1 min read . 07:14 PM IST
Premium

UP to set up centres in rural areas to facilitate vaccination registration

1 min read . 07:08 PM IST
Premium

Covid-19 vaccine booster shots raise tough issues for health authorities

5 min read . 07:00 PM IST

Around 4.06 lakh net subscribers exited and then rejoined EPFO by switching their jobs within the establishments covered by EPFO and choosing to retain membership through transfer of funds rather than opting for final settlement.

The number of new subscribers is based on Universal Account Numbers (UANs) generated in the system and also have received non-zero subscriptions. The data of members who have exited EPFO are based on the claims submitted by the individuals/ establishments, and the exit data uploaded by employers.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!